MINNEAPOLIS -- Vikings star Justin Jefferson left Sunday's game against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. It's unclear when the team's No. 1 wide receiver will be back, with head coach Kevin O'Connell telling reporters following the game that it's too early to put a timeline on Jefferson's availability moving forward.

Jefferson slipped on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf while running a route against Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie late in Kansas City's Week 5 27-20 victory. He was ruled questionable to return and did remain on the sidelines after limping off for medical attention. But he didn't take another snap before the final buzzer, leaving rookie Jordan Addison to serve as Kirk Cousins' top pass target.

O'Connell made a personal visit to Jefferson's locker on his way to the podium after the game, attempting to console the wideout, who did not speak with reporters. The Pro Bowler wasn't the only player to suffer a non-contact injury at the Vikings' stadium, with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce briefly leaving due to a low-ankle sprain that occurred as he slipped on the turf.

Even before his early departure, the Chiefs had zeroed in on him as part of their defensive gameplan.

"We ID'd where he was on every single play," safety Justin Reid told CBS Sports after Sunday's matchup. "Whether he was front side, back side, slot, we were gonna make sure we knew where he was and had at least a couple pairs of eyes on him. We knew that he's a guy that can wreck the game at any point in time, so we were gonna have to make sure we made it tough on Kirk Cousins to not be able to have him as an option."

Jefferson entered the game with an NFL-leading 543 receiving yards but finished Sunday with just three catches for 28 yards.