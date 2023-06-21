Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has accomplished much in his short NFL career. In his third season, the LSU product caught a league-leading 128 passes for a league-leading 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. Jefferson was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year after his career campaign, and the best may be yet to come.

There's one stat concerning Jefferson that's absolutely mind-blowing, and it was brought up by @JanikEckardt on Twitter: Jefferson is just 235 yards away from surpassing the all-time leading receiver of the rival Chicago Bears.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

It's no joke. Chicago's all-time leading receiver is Johnny Morris, who played from 1958-1967. In 121 career games for the Bears, he recorded 5,059 receiving yards. In Jefferson's 50 career regular-season games played for the Vikings, he's recorded 4,825 receiving yards. Furthermore, he has gone over 100 receiving yards in 24 out of those 50 games.

This past season, Jefferson passed fellow Vikings legend Randy Moss in recording the most receiving yards in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Exactly 585 of the 4,825 receiving yards have come against the Bears in six total contests, along with 41 catches and two touchdowns.

