Justin Jefferson is off to the greatest start for a wide receiver in NFL history, as he's the first player to have over 3,000 receiving yards after his first two seasons in the league. Since Jefferson has entered the NFL, he's established himself as one of the best receivers in the game -- and in line for a huge payday.

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams were two of the wide receivers to reset the market this offseason, both making over $28 million a year. Jefferson has more receiving yards over the last two years than both of them -- the only player in the league to have over 3,000 receiving yards in that span.

Of course Jefferson is looking at the wide receiver contracts handed out this offseason. He's close to landing one himself.

"(I'm) excited for them and excited for what I have in store," Jefferson said, via The Athletic. "Just knowing some of the players that got signed and just knowing that I can have some more great years here with this team, so (I have) definitely been looking into that and been keeping sight on that."

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • 18 TAR 167 REC 108 REC YDs 1616 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

Jefferson set out to prove he was one of the best receivers in the NFL, having 196 catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns over the last two years. He's seventh in receptions, first in yards, and 10th in receiving touchdowns over that span. His 10.39 yards per reception is also 10th in the league.

Jefferson's 196 catches are tied with Michael Thomas for the most in the league for players after their first two seasons and his 3,016 yards are the most ever for a player in that span. Expect Jefferson's numbers to be even better in Year Three, a year after he finished with 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns -- all ranking in the top six in the NFL.

"I have so many goals in store," Jefferson said. "I'm over the rookie year, I'm over the second year, it's on to Year Three now. There's a target on my back at this point. I'm planning on keeping on going up. They're always going to have players in the league that are going to try and stop me and what we've got going on."