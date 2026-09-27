Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is questionable to return against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury. Jefferson went into the medical tent to be evaluated in the first quarter, after the Vikings' first drive of the game.

When he exited the blue medical tent, he had tape on both ankles. Jefferson had two catches for 32 yards before going down with the injury. Midway through the second quarter, Jefferson was seen walking to the Vikings' locker room.

With Jefferson currently sidelined, wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson will need to do more heavy lifting.

Jefferson has not missed a game due to injury since 2023 when he suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5.

This season, Jefferson has 11 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Last week against the Chicago Bears, he led the team with three receptions for 55 yards, in a low-scoring divisional battle. He also led the team in their season opener against the Green Bay Packers, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Jefferson has led the team in receiving yards since joining the Vikings in 2020 as the No. 22 overall pick. The four-time Pro Bowler had 1,048 yards in 2025, 1,533 yards in 2024, 1,074 yards in 2023, 1,809 yards in 2022, 1,616 yards in 2021 and 1,400 yards in 2020.

The offense had positive injury news as quarterback Kyler Murray made his return after clearing concussion protocol, but losing Jefferson for any amount of time will be a hit to their already struggling passing game.

The Vikings rank last in passing yards (259) and fourth-worst in completion percentage (52.5).

They went into the game against the Buccaneers 2-0, with wins over the Packers and Bears. Up next for the Vikings are the Miami Dolphins, who are 0-3.

CBS Sports will continue to update as more information becomes available.