When it comes to ranking quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is usually at the top of everyone's list and that even includes Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings receiver was recently asked to rank the top five quarterbacks in the NFL and although no one will be surprised with his top choice -- he went with Mahomes -- you may be surprised to learn that he left Kirk Cousins off his list.

When NFL players are asked to make a top-five ranking, you'll usually see them include a teammate or a friend. For instance, C.J. Stroud was recently asked to rank the top five quarterbacks and he included his good friend, Justin Fields, on his list.

As for Jefferson, he didn't pull any punches. The All-Pro came up with a ranking most people would probably agree with although maybe not in his exact order.

Here's a look at Jefferson's top five that he revealed on a recent trip to Brazil during a conversation with Danilo Lacalle.

Justin Jefferson's top five NFL quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

3. Joe Burrow, Bengals

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

5. Josh Allen, Bills

Considering the names on this list, there's probably a good chance that Cousins won't feel snubbed by the fact that he wasn't included in Jefferson's rankings. But also, if Cousins does feel snubbed, it's not like he's going to punish Jefferson by throwing him fewer passes.

Having Rodgers in the second spot is probably the only thing that most people would debate, but it's not completely crazy that he's there, especially when you consider that he's on the MVP award in two of the past three seasons.

A few weeks ago, CBSSports.com's Cody Benjamin put together a ranking of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL and the only difference between Cody's top five and Jefferson's is that he had Justin Herbert in there instead of Rodgers (Herbert was ranked fifth while Rodgers was ranked sixth. Also, Cody had Cousins ranked 10th on his list).

One person who might disagree with Rodgers at two is Will Brinson, who recently ranked every NFL QB by tiers. Brinson had Rodgers as a Tier 3 QB, which means he probably wouldn't agree with Jefferson's list.

The bottom line here though is that Jefferson gave a pretty solid ranking. As a matter of fact, I think he might be gunning for Brinson's job.