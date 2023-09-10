The Minnesota Vikings haven't won a Super Bowl in its 61-year history. Justin Jefferson, however, feels like that will change in 2023.

Prior to his team's season opener against the Buccaneers, Minnesota's All-Pro wideout told Nate Burleson on CBS' "The NFL Today" pregame show that he anticipates the Vikings will finally reach the mountaintop this season. The Vikings are coming off a 2022 season that saw them go 13-4 in the regular season before falling to the Giants in the wild-card round.

"They're going to see what it's about this year," said Jefferson, the NFL's reigning Offensive Player of the Year. "This season is our season. It's time for us to be on that winning stage … and that's the Super Bowl. It's time for us, for sure."

The Vikings have been to four Super Bowls but none since January of 1977, when they lost to John Madden's Raiders in Super Bowl XI. Minnesota appeared destined to get to the big game in 1998, going 15-1 in the regular season behind rookie phenom Randy Moss. The Vikings were upset, however, by the Falcons one game shy of the Super Bowl.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Minnesota has the talent to make a Super Bowl run this season. The offense features Jefferson, fellow receiver and first-round pick Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson, who recently signed a lucrative extension. Minnesota's defense includes Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter and six-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith.

It also doesn't hurt that the Vikings play in the NFC North, one of the league's most winnable and wide-open divisions. The Packers are starting over with Jordan Love under center, while the Bears are hoping that Justin Fields can end Chicago's two-year playoff drought. Ironically, the Lions, who haven't won a playoff game since 1991, might be the new favorite to win the division after upsetting the Chiefs on Thursday night.

Jefferson is also expecting a big season for himself; he told Burleson he plans to debut a new touchdown celebration in Week 1. But when it comes to solidifying his place as the NFL's best wideout, Jefferson feels that he can best prove that by leading the Vikings a championship.

"I really just think about it as just being a leader on this team," Jefferson said of his role as the Vikings' No. 1 wideout. "Keep everybody motivated to want to be the best every single game. … I bring that same energy every single game and even in practice. We're just going to kill this year and celebrate on the main stage."