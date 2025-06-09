Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell offered more details about his offseason conversations with Aaron Rodgers after the four-time NFL MVP signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, reaffirming his franchise's interest in the veteran quarterback at one point this spring.

"Aaron and I have known each other since he lived in San Diego at the time when I was playing in the NFL," O'Connell said Friday during an appearance on KFAN1003. "We work out together in the offseasons. Built a friendship, a rapport anytime we've kept in touch throughout seasons."

The Vikings' plan all along was to move forward with J.J. McCarthy as the future of the franchise under center and O'Connell relayed that to Rodgers. O'Connell said the pair did speak in-depth about the 2025 season and how that could look for both.

"So, there was an opportunity when him and I connected, just to kinda talk about, 'Hey, what would that look like…' We had a lot of great dialogue about it," O'Connell said. "But it always centered around what was best not only for the present Minnesota Vikings organization but the future. I was very honest about my feelings towards J.J. My obligation that I felt like we were going to give him the best possible situation to begin and thrive on this NFL journey and let's see where it goes.

"And we stayed in touch and had some communication, but I understand it's Aaron Rodgers. This is a Hall of Fame quarterback and a guy that you mention his name and it's probably going to be a popular thing, probably a good thing for anybody holding a microphone. I understand that. Out of respect for our friendship, that's about as much as really has kind of happened. I still talk to him, and the next time I talk to him it's going to be the same old same old. He's different than people probably think, but I think that's all a part of it this day and age."

Earlier this spring, O'Connell relayed that the Vikings have "had a quarterback plan in place" since Kirk Cousins' departure last offseason with Sam Darnold designated to start and the rookie McCarthy behind him.

McCarthy suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason ahead of his first campaign and the last year has been all about getting him healthy and ready to perform this fall. Darnold is now with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota's quarterback depth chart alongside McCarthy includes Sam Howell, Brett Rypien and Max Brosmer.

O'Connell acknowledged last month McCarthy's offseason went as well as planned in recovery and he's ready to perform at full strength. McCarthy hasn't received the official starter title yet, but that's the assumption around the league and inside Minnesota's building.

McCarthy said prior to OTAs that his knee is at "110%" and he was confident in his recovery.