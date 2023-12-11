Kirk Cousins will be appearing in the ManningCast on Monday, and he has been hard at work picking his outfit -- or at least using it as an opportunity to remind everyone of his famous catchphrase and brag about his immense amount of "Kohl's Cash."

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback suffered a season-ending torn Achilles during the Oct. 29 game against the Green Bay Packers. However, it seems he is still finding ways to enjoy the NFL season.

"Do you like that?" Cousins asked in a video each time he showed a different "dad fit" option for the ManningCast.

The words he chose were strategically planned.

Eight years ago, Cousins led Washington back from a 24-0 deficit to a 31-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that amazing comeback, he hit everyone with his now iconic line, "You like that!"

That wasn't the only joke he incorporated in this week's video. In September 2022, the internet poked some fun at the "dad shirt" he was wearing during a postgame press conference following the Vikings' 23-7 win over the Packers.

"You just know this dude is rolling in Kohl's Cash," wrote radio host shot Dana Wessel.

Fans have been embracing this joke for a while, and it looks like Cousins has too.

Cousins' personality will mix well with Payton and Eli Manning. Monday should be a fun evening, but it won't be Cousins' first rodeo as he also appeared in ManninCast last season.

Eli started that 2022 show by discussing another iconic Cousins outfit. He said Cousins looked "cold" with his postgame fit the day before -- one that was very much not a typical dad look. Cousins laughed as Eli played a video of him dancing shirtless with a giant chain around his neck.

Monday's action includes Packers vs. Giants and Titans vs. Dolphins. The Manning brothers will be following both games simultaneously. Click here for all the info on how to watch the ManningCast on Week 14.