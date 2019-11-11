Vikings' Kirk Cousins on big win over Cowboys: 'We had to reinvent ourselves'

ARLINGTON, Texas — No Adam Thielen? No problem. The logical thought going into "Sunday Night Football" was that the Minnesota Vikings would have a hard time defeating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 without their All-Pro wide receiver, but it turns out they didn't need him to make the trip to North Texas after all.

Instead, they hitched their entire wagon to running back Dalvin Cook, who took them on the ride of their life as he sliced through the Cowboys defense like a hot chainsaw through a gallon of Blue Bell ice cream. It became a rocky road for the Cowboys from there, whose moose tracks now lead to a 5-4 record and their own win against a potential playoff team having come against the Philadelphia Eagles -- whom they are now tied with atop the NFC East. For the Vikings, they'll move to 7-3 and within a game's reach of the division-leading Green Bay Packers.

For Cousins, it was all about morphing the offense in the absence of the high-powered Thielen, and that included a heavy dose of Cook along with the punctuating power of tight end Kyle Rudolph; as the latter scored both first-quarter touchdowns to put the Vikings up big early on in the fight.

And although Stefon Diggs was mostly silent, his acrobatic 27-yard grab to keep a fourth-quarter drive alive helped down Dallas.

"With Adam out, I think we've had to reinvent ourselves a little bit," Cousins told media following the win. "Kyle stepped up big-time tonight. He made an unbelievable catch. He's got the best hands of anybody I've ever played with, and he showed it on that one-handed touchdown catch."

Head coach Mike Zimmer, who once spent 13 seasons with the Cowboys as defensive backs coach and then defensive coordinator, had nothing but praise for how Cousins orchestrated victory without Thielen, and while not turning the ball over a single time.

"I thought he played great tonight," Zimmer said. "I thought he put the ball in the right place. He made some really good throws and had some throwaways that were really good as well. I thought he played really well."

And for Rudolph, whose two first-quarter touchdowns matched his entire pre-Week 10 output in that category?

"Kyle, he's a true Viking," Zimmer said. "He's a guy that works his rear end off every day and he's going to get more balls with the scheme like the one [the Cowboys] played tonight. A lot of zones. He's a really good zone receiver and he'll get more opportunities like that. It was good for him."

Again, though, no one was more dominant for the Vikings than Cook. Stuffed on the ground early on, Cook was unleashed as a receiver and flat out humiliated and demoralized the Cowboys defense on screen play after screen play. From there, in the second half, he then took to battering a fatigued defense that had already spent much of their time trying to chase him down as a receiver, and the masterful play-calling performance -- combined with Cook's dynamic ability -- led him to a 183-yard day from scrimmage.

That's the second-highest tally of his career, and his 68 receiving yards in the first quarter was the most gained against the Cowboys since 1991.

"He played outstanding," Zimmer said. "He had some unbelievable runs -- tough, competitive runs. He did a great job on screens. I thought the offensive line did a great job on those. Dalvin's a great player."

Indeed, and the Cowboys defense had about as many answers for him as someone trying to shove a black hole singularity into a coffee tin.

The defense couldn't contain him, and it led to the Vikings owning time of possession with a near eight-minute nod, keeping a white-hot Dak Prescott off the field, after shrugging off a slow start to the game to go supernova for the remainder. Despite questionable play calling and poor execution that dampened and ultimately torpedoed a stellar outing by Prescott, Amari Cooper, and Randall Cobb, he was still able to rattle of 397 yards and three touchdowns, with his lone interception being a hail mary prayer as the game concluded.

Toss in a missed 57-yard field goal by Brett Maher to open the game, and the oddness of the coaches feeling that was a good decision when considering field position, and Prescott did all he could to tear his shirt off in the phone booth and save the day. It was not to be, though, but Cousins credits Prescott for nearly sending the Vikings back to Minnesota with a loss, despite having a two-possession lead early on.

"It's a tough task," Cousins said. "I thought Dak played as well as any quarterback that I've seen this year, with the way he played tonight. Our defense did a great job at the end there, getting stops and making the final play. It always comes down to the last two minutes and we did a great job."

Thanks to Prescott and his corps of receivers, the Cowboys still had a chance in the last seconds. When he dropped back to heave the final prayer on Sunday night, given how he played throughout the game, even Zimmer admits he was clutching his rosary.

"I'm saying, 'Please, please. Hail Mary, full of grace.'"

Spoiler: She answered.