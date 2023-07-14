When Vikings star Justin Jefferson was asked to rank the top five quarterbacks in the NFL earlier this month, there was one very noticeable absence from his list: Jefferson left off his own quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

During a recent interview on KFAN-FM in Minnesota, Cousins was asked how he felt about being left off the list, and at first, he didn't even know about it until the hosts of the show brought it up.

"I didn't even see it," Cousins said. "This is the first time hearing about it."

Cousins probably could have just left it at that and no one would have thought anything of it, but then, the Vikings QB decided to offer a more in-depth answer.

"As a competitor, you'd always want that," Cousins said of being on a top-five list. "People have to be honest and share what they think and I'm not going to tell somebody what they need to think. Hopefully in 2024, I'll be on his list. We'll see what we can do this year."

Cousins didn't seem too offended, especially since Jefferson gave his honest opinion, but as he stated at first, it's pretty clear he would have liked to be on the list.

Of course, there's no shame in NOT making the list, especially when you look at the five quarterbacks who did make it.

Here's a look at the list:

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

2. Aaron Rodgers, Jets

3. Joe Burrow, Bengals

4. Jalen Hurts, Eagles

5. Josh Allen, Bills

You could certainly make the argument that Cousins is a top 10 quarterback, but it's hard to make the argument that he belongs in the top five. The bottom line is that Jefferson came out with a pretty solid ranking and unfortunately for Cousins, he didn't crack the list.