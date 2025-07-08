Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner lost $240,000 as the target of a banking fraud scheme, according to a search warrant affidavit acquired by The Minnesota Star Tribune. Police told the Star Tribune that the investigation identified "several suspects," though only around $2,500 of the stolen money has been recovered.

Turner contacted police in April to report that he received a call from someone impersonating a banker at JP Morgan Chase. The caller claimed that someone was impersonating Turner's identity at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona and told Turner that he had to wire money to two separate "LLCs" to avoid the theft attempt.

Turner transferred $120,000 each to the two LLCs identified by the caller.

A former first-round pick out of Alabama, Turner is in the second year of his $15.76 million rookie contract with the Vikings. Turner received $8.28 million of that contract as a signing bonus and earned $750,000 as a first-year defender with Minnesota in 2024.

Though Turner did not register any starts as a rookie last season, he did appear in 16 games and finished his first professional campaign with 20 total tackles, three for a loss and three sacks.