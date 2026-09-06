The Minnesota Vikings are bringing back former All-Pro safety Harrison Smith on a one-year, $12.25 million deal, according to NFL Media.

A bonafide Vikings legend, the 37-year-old Smith will return to Minnesota for his 15th NFL season. During his first 14 seasons with the Vikings, Smith -- the 12th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame -- was a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro. Each of Smith's Pro Bowl nods took place from 2015-21. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2017 while helping the Vikings advance to within a game of the Super Bowl.

Smith is renowned for his impressive production across the board. His 39 career interceptions are the most in the NFL among active players. He also has 1,180 career tackles (51 for loss), 21.5 sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, 106 pass breakups and four interception returns for scores.

While he hasn't been named to a Pro Bowl since 2021, Smith has continued to be a productive player. In 15 games last season, Smith filled the stat sheet with two interceptions, 10 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and 54 tackles.

Smith will re-join a Vikings defense that invested heavily on the defensive side of the ball during April's draft. Minnesota drafted five defensive players that included first-round pick Caleb Banks and fellow defensive backs Jakobe Thomas and Charles Demmings.

Minnesota opens the 2026 season home against the Packers on Sept. 13.