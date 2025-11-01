Two NFC North squads face off in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season when the Minnesota Vikings visit the Detroit Lions. They were two of the top teams in the NFL a year ago, and the Lions appear to be headed back to the playoffs this season while the Vikings are struggling under first-year starter J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy is returning from an injury this week and will try to right the ship, while Detroit enters this week after a bye in Week 8.

Where to bet on Vikings vs. Lions

Where to watch Vikings vs. Lions on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Lions betting preview

Odds: Lions -8.5, over/under 48.5

Over the last few seasons, the Lions have been able to run up the score on teams at home. There's no reason to think Dan Campbell will let up even if this does get out of hand, especially after a bye week. The Vikings do have an excellent defense, but the aggressive tactics Brian Flores deploys have been used against the unit much more effectively this season. If McCarthy can't get this offense into gear, it could be a long day in Detroit for the Vikings.

Vikings vs. Lions SGP

Lions -8.5 (-110, DraftKings)

Over 48.5 (-105, DraftKings)

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown (-115)

Final odds: +435 (wager $100 to win $435)

Model's Vikings vs. Lions score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model agrees with two legs of the SGP above, as it backs Lions -8.5 and the Over on 48.5 Detroit covers the spread in 54% of simulations and the Over hits in 58% of simulations. The model is backing Minnesota on the money line, though, as the Vikings win in 26% of simulations to bring value as +368 underdogs.

Vikings vs. Lions score prediction: Lions 31, Vikings 21

