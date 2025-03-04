The Minnesota Vikings might have a new starting quarterback in 2025. Sam Darnold led the team to a 14-3 record last season, but he could be heading elsewhere after the Vikings made the decision to not use the franchise tag on him, CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported.

The decision by Minnesota means that there's a good chance Darnold will officially become a free agent on March 12. The Vikings could have guaranteed Darnold's return to Minnesota for the 2025 season by using the franchise tag, but that would have cost them $40.2 million, which is a high number considering the Vikings only paid Darnold $10 million in 2024.

Although Minnesota won't be using the tag on Darnold, the team is going to attempt to re-sign him, Jones reported.

The 27-year-old Darnold, is coming off a career season with the Vikings that saw him rank fifth overall in passing yards (4,319) and touchdown passes (35), but he was on a one-year deal. The Vikings brought him in as a bridge quarterback after drafting J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. But after McCarthy injured his knee during the preseason, Darnold was all but assured the starting role.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell had hinted in early February that the team might end up letting Darnold hit free agency and that looks like it's now going to happen.

"He's earned the right to be a free agent," O'Connell said on Feb. 6. "But we will continue to have ongoing dialogue and discussions with him and his representation, as well as being really excited about J.J. McCarthy and where he's at in his rehab."

After strong start, Darnold struggled down the stretch

For most of the 2024 season, Darnold played like one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, but he faded down the stretch. In Minnesota's final two games of the year, he led the offense to just 18 points while averaging just 205.5 passing yards with only one TD and an interception in losses to the Lions (31-9 to end the regular season) and Rams (27-9 in the playoffs).

Darnold's stock quickly cooled after those two losses and the Vikings now seem completely open to the idea of moving on. If Darnold doesn't return to Minnesota, that will likely set the stage for McCarthy to take his first career NFL snaps. McCarthy tore his meniscus in August, which caused him to miss the entire 2024 season.

As for Darnold, it will be interesting to see if he's willing to take any sort of discount to stay in Minnesota. Darnold, who was selected with the third overall pick by the New York Jets during the 20218 NFL Draft, went just 21-35 in six seasons before arriving in Minnesota, but he then had a career resurgence with the Vikings.

If Darnold does leave Minnesota, the Giants and Raiders will likely be the teams most interested him in adding him. You can read more about other teams that might be interested here.