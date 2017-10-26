Vikings' Mike Zimmer on the winless Browns: 'Really, they're not that far away'

At least one person has faith in the Browns, though that person is not in any way associated with the organization. Then again, maybe that's the only way to have some perspective on what otherwise looks exactly like what it appears: A dysfunctional team that, through seven games, is somehow worse than the outfit that went 1-15 last season.

But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, unlike, well, just about anybody else on the planet, thinks the Browns and coach Hue Jackson are close to a breakthrough.

"[R]eally, they're not that far away," Zimmer told reporters Wednesday during a conference call, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "They're really good on defense, and they just turn the ball over offensively."

Zimmer and Jackson were on the same staff in Cincinnati from 2012-2013 and remain close friends.

"Hue is a heck of a football coach. He is tough. He is smart. He is a great competitor," Zimmer said. ... "I know that it's taking him a little bit longer than what he's anticipated, but he's going to get that thing turned around. That is the kind of guy he is. He'll never stop or relax until he gets it all right."

Zimmer and the Vikings will face the Browns in London on Sunday. The two organizations are going in different directions; Zimmer took over in 2014 and Minnesota won the division a year later. After going 8-8 last season, the Vikings are again atop the NFC North with a 5-2 record. Jackson won once in 2016, his first season in Cleveland, and the team is currently 0-7 and facing the real possibility of going winless.

Jackson was asked Wednesday what Zimmer's glowing optimism for the Browns meant.

"It means I paid him," Jackson said. "No, just kidding. Mike is -- and he said it -- he is one of my really close friends and I have a lot of respect for him. He's one of the best football coaches in pro football in my opinion because he can get guys to play, and they play hard. ...

"I appreciate the things that he says, but I think he knows me extremely well. I don't like being in the situation I'm in, and I want to do something about it as fast as I can and we will. We're just not there yet, but we'll get there."

Despite all the losing, Jackson hasn't been changed.

"Not at all," said rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, who has already been benched three times this season by his coach. "That is the most interesting thing about him. Although we're not off to a great start and although we are not heading down the path that we thought we would in these first seven games, he is very committed to the process."

And for his part, Jackson doesn't feel like his job is in imminent jeopardy.

"I don't feel like that at all because I have a direct line with Mr. (Jimmy) Haslam and Dee Haslam,'' he said. "I think there are some things that we have to fix and that we need to continue to get better at. No, I don't feel like I'm coaching for my job. I have never felt like that, and if I did, I would tell you. That is the last thing that is on my mind."

In case you're wondering: All eight CBSSports.com experts are picking the Vikings to beat the Browns. Silver lining: Four expects have the Browns covering the 9.5-point spread.