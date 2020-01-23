Vikings name Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator following loss of Kevin Stefanski to Browns, per report

The Minnesota Vikings had little to no interest in going outside of the organization to find a replacement for Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator signing on as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Feeling they already have a solution in-house, they've decided to name Gary Kubiak the team's new offensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a logical move when considering Kubiak signed on in 2019 as assistant head coach and offensive adviser.

In other words, he knows Kirk Cousins and offensive weapons like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs quite well, and Kubiak was key in helping the Vikings to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the NFC divisional round, before losing to a San Francisco 49ers team on its way to Super Bowl LIV.

Zimmer has a lot of belief in what Kubiak can bring to the table in the role as offensive coordinator, so it was a no-brainer for him.

The 58-year-old is well-proven in the league, to say the very least. He has four Super Bowl victories on his resume, including one as a quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers in the mid-1990s, two as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Broncos in the late '90s, and one as Broncos head coach in Super Bowl 50. With that kind of offensive football aptitude at the ready, the move to make Kubiak coordinator not only fills the void created by the exit of Stefanski -- it's arguably an upgrade.

With his health concerns behind him, Kubiak left the Broncos to rejoin the coaching ranks, and that landed him in Minnesota last season. One year later, he inherits the keys to one of the more potent offenses in the NFL, a group that ranked eighth in the league in 2019.