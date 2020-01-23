Vikings name Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator following loss of Kevin Stefanski to Browns, per report
Mike Zimmer has his man, and he was sitting right next to him the entire time
The Minnesota Vikings had little to no interest in going outside of the organization to find a replacement for Kevin Stefanski, the offensive coordinator signing on as head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2020. Feeling they already have a solution in-house, they've decided to name Gary Kubiak the team's new offensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, a logical move when considering Kubiak signed on in 2019 as assistant head coach and offensive adviser.
In other words, he knows Kirk Cousins and offensive weapons like Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs quite well, and Kubiak was key in helping the Vikings to a 10-6 record and an appearance in the NFC divisional round, before losing to a San Francisco 49ers team on its way to Super Bowl LIV.
Zimmer has a lot of belief in what Kubiak can bring to the table in the role as offensive coordinator, so it was a no-brainer for him.
The 58-year-old is well-proven in the league, to say the very least. He has four Super Bowl victories on his resume, including one as a quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers in the mid-1990s, two as quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Broncos in the late '90s, and one as Broncos head coach in Super Bowl 50. With that kind of offensive football aptitude at the ready, the move to make Kubiak coordinator not only fills the void created by the exit of Stefanski -- it's arguably an upgrade.
With his health concerns behind him, Kubiak left the Broncos to rejoin the coaching ranks, and that landed him in Minnesota last season. One year later, he inherits the keys to one of the more potent offenses in the NFL, a group that ranked eighth in the league in 2019.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cam Heyward open to extension with PIT
Heyward wants to remain in Pittsburgh
-
2020 Mock Draft: Four QBs go in Round 1
Four teams add a new franchise quarterback, including the Colts with Jordan Love
-
How to watch, stream Super Bowl LIV
Here's how you can watch Super Bowl LIV and everything you need to know about the big game
-
Here's how SB tickets are distributed
It's not easy getting a ticket to the Super Bowl
-
Cowboys to alter draft plan for McCarthy
Expect a different approach by the Cowboys in April
-
2020 Super Bowl NFL DFS picks, advice
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game