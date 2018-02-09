Vikings' new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo big part of Wentz, Foles success

With Pat Shurmur now the new Giants coach, the Vikings have found his replacement, announcing Friday that John DeFilippo would be the next offensive coordinator. DeFilippo arrives from Philadelphia, where he was the quarterbacks coach and is fresh off helping the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title.

"We are very excited to add John to our staff," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said in a statement posted to the team's official website. "We took our time with the search and made sure we left no stone unturned to get the right fit. He has a track record of success and has proven to be a great teacher. We feel John will have good chemistry with our team and we are all eager to get to work."

DeFilippo, 39, joined the Eagles before the 2016 season and he was considered instrumental not only in Carson Wentz's emergence as a legit franchise quarterback, but for helping mold Nick Foles from replacement-level backup to Super Bowl MVP.

"Coach Flip does a great job … He's a grinder,'' Foles said last Monday, via TwinCities.com. "Barely sleeps. Just fundamentals, giving us game plan, giving us all our checks, extremely detailed. I'm grateful for him. He's done an amazing job this year. It's not easy when your franchise quarterback goes down."

It's unclear who DeFilippo will be working with in Minnesota because all three quarterbacks -- Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford -- had their contracts expire after the 2017 season. Presumably, the Vikings will try to keep one or more of them but there's also speculation that the team could try to trade for Foles, who has one year left on his current deal.

Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman acknowledged last week in an appearance on "PFT Live" that the new offensive coordinator would have input into the team's next quarterback. Whether DeFilippo would rather work with Foles, Keenum, Bridgewater or someone else entirely remains unknown for now, though if the Vikings plan on franchising Keenum they can do it as early as Feb. 20.

Meanwhile, according to the Philadelphia Enquirer's Jeff McLane, the Eagles are expected to replace DeFilippo with wide receivers coach Mike Groh and promote assistant quarteracks coach Press Taylor to wide receivers coach.

If Taylor's name sounds familiar it's because he was the Eagles coach who first unearthed "Philly Special" and passed it on to his bosses.