The game between the Vikings and the 49ers got a little confusing toward the end of the first half on Sunday night when Minnesota decided to take advantage of an obscure NFL rule known as the fair-catch kick.

With 11 seconds left to play in the first half, the 49ers were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 11-yard line, which was an obvious punting situation for San Francisco. Vikings returner Myles Price called for a fair catch on the play, and that's where the rarely used fair-catch kick came in.

Basically, the rule goes like this: If a team fair catches a punt, they're allowed to attempt a free kick on the next play. The kick isn't a typical field goal, either. The defense has to line up 10 yards off the ball — similar to a kickoff — and the defense is NOT allowed to try to block the kick. The "free kick" is more like a kickoff, except the kicker has to attempt the field goal off the ground, and there's also a holder (the kicker also has the option to dropkick the ball, but that almost never happens).

Here's how the NFL describes the rule:

"After a fair catch, the receiving team has the option to put the ball in play by a snap or a fair-catch kick (field goal attempt), with fair-catch kick lines established ten yards apart. All general rules apply as for a field goal attempt from scrimmage. The clock starts when the ball is kicked. (No tee permitted.)"

History nearly made in Mexico City

Now that you know how the rule works, let's get back to the game. Price actually called for a fair catch from his own 40-yard line, which meant that if the Vikings wanted to take advantage of the rule, they would have to attempt a 71-YARD FIELD GOAL. With the game being played in Mexico City, which sits at an elevation of 7,350 feet, that adds about five yards to a kicker's natural distance, so the Vikings decided to send out Will Reichard for the potentially record-setting kick.

According to the broadcast, Reichard hit from 68 yards in warm-ups, so the Vikings thought he could hit from 71, and it ALMOST HAPPENED. Reichard's kick only fell about a yard short.

If the kick had gone in, it would have counted in the record book as the longest field goal in NFL history. But since he missed, Cam Little still holds the record at 68 yards.

There have only been 10 field goal attempts ever from 70 yards or longer, and Little actually had one of them back in Week 3 when he just barely missed a kick against the Patriots. Out of the other nine attempts, four of them came on a fair-catch kick, including Reichards'.

The fair-catch kick is rare: There have only been 21 attempts ever in the Super Bowl era, and only one kicker has actually made one over the past 40 years (Cameron Dicker in December 2024). Reichard had a chance at NFL history on Sunday night, but he came up about a yard short. Reichard also missed a 55-yard attempt in the first half.