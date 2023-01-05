getty-kirk-cousins-vikings.jpg

The Minnesota Vikings are entering unchartered territory heading into the playoffs, as they are set to become the first 12-win team to ever have a negative point differential. Minnesota is at a minus-19 point differential thanks to its record 11 one-score victories and three losses by 17-plus points. 

The Vikings will need to beat the Chicago Bears by 20 points Sunday to get a positive point differential on the season -- and still would have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team in NFL history. The 2016 Oakland Raiders won 12 games and had a point differential of plus-31, the lowest for a 12-win team. The Vikings would have to beat the Bears by 51 points to not have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team. 

There have been teams with double-digit wins to reach the playoffs with a negative point differential. Unless the Vikings win by 19-plus points Sunday, they'll be the latest. How have those other teams fared? Did they make any significant playoff runs?

TeamRecordPoint DifferentialPlayoff Result

2019 Houston Texans

10-6

-7

W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round

2020 Cleveland Browns

11-5

-11

W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round

1978 Houston Oilers

10-6

-15

W, Wild Card Round; W, Divisional Round; L, AFC Championship

2016 Miami Dolphins

10-6

-17

L, Wild Card Round

1995 Philadelphia Eagles

10-6

-20

W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round

1993 Los Angeles Raiders

10-6

-20

W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round

1986 New York Jets

10-6

-22

W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round

2012 Indianapolis Colts

11-5

-30

L, Wild Card Round

2021 Las Vegas Raiders

10-7

-65

L, Wild Card Round

While the Vikings' Super Bowl chances don't appear great, teams with 10-plus wins and a negative point differential are 7-9 -- a much better record than anticipated. Minnesota is set to become the first 12-win team with a negative point differential and could be the first 13-win team to have a negative point differential with a win by 18 points or less Sunday. 

The Vikings will be in unchartered territory these playoffs, making their journey through the NFC all the more interesting. 