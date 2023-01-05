The Minnesota Vikings are entering unchartered territory heading into the playoffs, as they are set to become the first 12-win team to ever have a negative point differential. Minnesota is at a minus-19 point differential thanks to its record 11 one-score victories and three losses by 17-plus points.
The Vikings will need to beat the Chicago Bears by 20 points Sunday to get a positive point differential on the season -- and still would have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team in NFL history. The 2016 Oakland Raiders won 12 games and had a point differential of plus-31, the lowest for a 12-win team. The Vikings would have to beat the Bears by 51 points to not have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team.
There have been teams with double-digit wins to reach the playoffs with a negative point differential. Unless the Vikings win by 19-plus points Sunday, they'll be the latest. How have those other teams fared? Did they make any significant playoff runs?
|Team
|Record
|Point Differential
|Playoff Result
2019 Houston Texans
10-6
-7
W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round
2020 Cleveland Browns
11-5
-11
W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round
1978 Houston Oilers
10-6
-15
W, Wild Card Round; W, Divisional Round; L, AFC Championship
2016 Miami Dolphins
10-6
-17
L, Wild Card Round
1995 Philadelphia Eagles
10-6
-20
W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round
1993 Los Angeles Raiders
10-6
-20
W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round
1986 New York Jets
10-6
-22
W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round
2012 Indianapolis Colts
11-5
-30
L, Wild Card Round
2021 Las Vegas Raiders
10-7
-65
L, Wild Card Round
While the Vikings' Super Bowl chances don't appear great, teams with 10-plus wins and a negative point differential are 7-9 -- a much better record than anticipated. Minnesota is set to become the first 12-win team with a negative point differential and could be the first 13-win team to have a negative point differential with a win by 18 points or less Sunday.
The Vikings will be in unchartered territory these playoffs, making their journey through the NFC all the more interesting.