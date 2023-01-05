The Minnesota Vikings are entering unchartered territory heading into the playoffs, as they are set to become the first 12-win team to ever have a negative point differential. Minnesota is at a minus-19 point differential thanks to its record 11 one-score victories and three losses by 17-plus points.

The Vikings will need to beat the Chicago Bears by 20 points Sunday to get a positive point differential on the season -- and still would have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team in NFL history. The 2016 Oakland Raiders won 12 games and had a point differential of plus-31, the lowest for a 12-win team. The Vikings would have to beat the Bears by 51 points to not have the lowest point differential for a 12-win team.

There have been teams with double-digit wins to reach the playoffs with a negative point differential. Unless the Vikings win by 19-plus points Sunday, they'll be the latest. How have those other teams fared? Did they make any significant playoff runs?

Team Record Point Differential Playoff Result 2019 Houston Texans 10-6 -7 W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round 2020 Cleveland Browns 11-5 -11 W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round 1978 Houston Oilers 10-6 -15 W, Wild Card Round; W, Divisional Round; L, AFC Championship 2016 Miami Dolphins 10-6 -17 L, Wild Card Round 1995 Philadelphia Eagles 10-6 -20 W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round 1993 Los Angeles Raiders 10-6 -20 W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round 1986 New York Jets 10-6 -22 W, Wild Card Round; L, Divisional Round 2012 Indianapolis Colts 11-5 -30 L, Wild Card Round 2021 Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 -65 L, Wild Card Round

While the Vikings' Super Bowl chances don't appear great, teams with 10-plus wins and a negative point differential are 7-9 -- a much better record than anticipated. Minnesota is set to become the first 12-win team with a negative point differential and could be the first 13-win team to have a negative point differential with a win by 18 points or less Sunday.

The Vikings will be in unchartered territory these playoffs, making their journey through the NFC all the more interesting.