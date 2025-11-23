The 6-3-1 Green Bay Packers aim to stay in the hunt for the NFC North when they face the division rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 12 of the NFL season. Green Bay has had an up-and-down campaign with big wins and strange losses while Minnesota is having a rough year after winning 14 games in 2024.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Packers are 6.5-point favorites, according to the latest Vikings vs. Packers odds. The over/under for total points scored is 41.5. The Packers are -292 money line favorites (risk $292 to win $100), while the Vikings are +235 underdogs. Before making any Vikings vs. Packers picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Vikings vs. Packers at BetMGM Sportsbook, where new users get either $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Where to bet on Vikings vs. Packers

Where to watch Vikings vs. Packers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Packers betting preview

Odds: Packers -6.5, over/under 41.5

The Vikings are 4-6 on the year and 4-6 against the spread, but they're 7-3 on the Over side of the total this season. Green Bay is 6-3-1 but is just 3-7 ATS and 5-5 to the Over. Green Bay is also 2-3 ATS at home this year.

Click here to bet Vikings vs. Packers at FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins:

Vikings vs. Packers SGP

Packers -6.5 (-110, FanDuel)

Under 41.5 (-115, FanDuel)

Justin Jefferson anytime touchdown scorer (+200)

Final odds: +971 at FanDuel (wager $100 to win $971)

Model's Vikings vs. Packers score prediction, picks

The model likes the Packers at home here, projecting both a win and cover for Green Bay against Minnesota, which has lost two in a row entering Week 12. The model also favors the Under in large part because it doesn't anticipate the Vikings' offense doing much against Green Bay's defense.

Vikings vs. Packers score prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 15

Want more Week 12 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 12 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.