Vikings part ways with DBs coach Jerry Gray, who could join fellow ex-assistants with Browns
The longtime secondary coach had been in his position since 2014
If reports hold true, the Minnesota Vikings will be without both their offensive and defensive coordinators from the 2019 season, with Kevin Stefanski set to become the Cleveland Browns' head coach and George Edwards likely to follow Stefanski to Ohio. Those two spots won't be the only ones Mike Zimmer has to fill ahead of 2020, however, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team has also parted ways with defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, a veteran of the staff who could also be Cleveland-bound.
It's unclear whether Gray has been fired in the wake of the Vikings' secondary struggles or if the 57-year-old assistant has opted to depart for a job under Stefanski and Edwards, both of whom he worked alongside since 2014. Either way, however, both The Athletic and the Star Tribune have indicated Gray could be the next ex-Vikings coach to migrate east as Zimmer's staff turns over.
A four-time Pro Bowler during a nine-year playing career at cornerback, Gray began coaching DBs in 1999 with the Tennessee Titans but joined Minnesota in 2014 as part of Zimmer's original staff. A defensive coordinator for both the Titans (2011-2013) and Buffalo Bills (2001-2005) before returning to the secondary with the Vikings, he oversaw the first Pro Bowl nods for present-day starters like Harrison Smith and Xavier Rhodes, helping Edwards' units consistently rank among the league's best.
The Vikings' secondary was repeatedly victimized in 2019, however, with big names like Rhodes, in particular, warranting criticism. Zimmer himself told reporters Monday that Edwards' departure is "probably for the best."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL 2020 postseason schedule
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
-
Browns request interviews for GM vacancy
Berry previously served as VP of player personnel for the Browns
-
Tomlin, Steelers congratulate Cowher
Cowher received a slew of congratulatory messages from his old franchise shortly after getting...
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Zimmer addresses his contract situation
Zimmer wants to stay in Minnesota and believes deal will get done
-
Aikman emotional over Johnson HOF nod
The Triplets got emotional at the news, and Jones himself had something to say
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game