Vikings reportedly place franchise tag on Anthony Harris; safety led NFL in interceptions in 2019
The Vikings now have the option of either trading Harris or signing him to a longterm deal by July 15
Anthony Harris has been franchise tagged by the Vikings, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The tag will pay Harris about $11.441 million for the 2020 season, per CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry.
A former undrafted rookie, Harris, who has played both safety positions for the Vikings since signing with the team in 2015, led the NFL with six interceptions in 2019, returning one of them for a touchdown (Stephon Gilmore and Tre'Davious White also each had six). He also set career highs in tackles (60) and passes defensed (11). Harris' play helped the Vikings advance to the second round of the playoffs last season.
By tagging Harris, the Vikings now have until July 15 to sign him to a longterm deal. They could also elect to trade Harris, as several NFL teams are in the market for a veteran safety. Harris' market value, according to Spotrac, is about $69 million over five years with an annual salary of about $13.8 million.
Harris, during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, expressed his desire to stay in Minnesota if it financially make sense.
"Yeah, if all things were equal -- looking at the organization from a standpoint top to bottom, from the owners down to the coaches down to the locker room and the culture they have. It's somewhere I'd definitely like to stay," Harris said, via NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "I love Minneapolis, love the organization, it's a good city. The people there are really nice. It's very competitive, so I mean it has it has everything I want and I'd definitely like to stay if possible."
The Vikings entered Monday with just about $15.4 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap. And while trading Harris would create another need in free agency, it would also help the Vikings address several of their other positional needs at cornerback, left tackle, defensive end, guard, defensive tackle, and outside linebacker.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Armstead, 49ers close to new deal
Armstead and the 49ers have reportedly agreed to a long-term deal
-
Cardinals trade David Johnson to Texans
The Texans will absorb all of Johnson's $10 million-plus salary while the Cardinals add one...
-
Murray gets insane Bruce Lee pendant
The Cardinals rookie quarterback added some major bling to his collection
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
Steelers cut Chickillo, two others
The Steelers are doing some housecleaning two days before the start of free agency
-
Benjamin Watson retires after 16 seasons
Watson caught 547 passes and 44 touchdowns while playing for four different franchises
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game