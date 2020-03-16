Vikings reportedly place franchise tag on Anthony Harris; safety led NFL in interceptions in 2019

Anthony Harris has been franchise tagged by the Vikings, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. The tag will pay Harris about $11.441 million for the 2020 season, per CBS Sports contributor Joel Corry.

A former undrafted rookie, Harris, who has played both safety positions for the Vikings since signing with the team in 2015, led the NFL with six interceptions in 2019, returning one of them for a touchdown (Stephon Gilmore and Tre'Davious White also each had six). He also set career highs in tackles (60) and passes defensed (11). Harris' play helped the Vikings advance to the second round of the playoffs last season.

By tagging Harris, the Vikings now have until July 15 to sign him to a longterm deal. They could also elect to trade Harris, as several NFL teams are in the market for a veteran safety. Harris' market value, according to Spotrac, is about $69 million over five years with an annual salary of about $13.8 million.

Harris, during a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, expressed his desire to stay in Minnesota if it financially make sense.

"Yeah, if all things were equal -- looking at the organization from a standpoint top to bottom, from the owners down to the coaches down to the locker room and the culture they have. It's somewhere I'd definitely like to stay," Harris said, via NFL.com's Grant Gordon. "I love Minneapolis, love the organization, it's a good city. The people there are really nice. It's very competitive, so I mean it has it has everything I want and I'd definitely like to stay if possible."

The Vikings entered Monday with just about $15.4 million in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap. And while trading Harris would create another need in free agency, it would also help the Vikings address several of their other positional needs at cornerback, left tackle, defensive end, guard, defensive tackle, and outside linebacker.