The Minnesota Vikings' quest to get to .500 just got a little tougher. On Monday, the team placed Adam Thielen, whose 11 touchdown receptions currently leads the NFL, on their reserve/COVID-19 list. Thielen will now have to test negative for the virus throughout the week in order to have a chance at playing in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Thielen is coming off his best game of the 2020 season after catching 8 of 11 targets for 123 yards and two touchdowns in the Vikings' 31-28 loss to the Cowboys. Over the past two weeks, the 30-year-old receiver has caught 12 of 18 targets for 167 yards and four touchdowns. For the season, Thielen has caught 49 of 76 targets for 646 yards while averaging 13.2 yards per catch. HIs play has helped the Vikings win three out of their last four games after a 1-5 start. Minnesota is currently 4-6 and is currently two games behind the Cardinals for the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs.

If Thielen can't play on Sunday, the onus of the Vikings' offense will fall even more on running back Dalvin Cook and rookie receiver Justin Jefferson. Despite missing a game due to injury, Cook is currently second in the NFL with 1,069 rushing yards. He has also scored 14 touchdowns while averaging 144 all-purpose yards per game. Jefferson, the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 draft, has caught 45 of 59 targets for 848 yards and four touchdowns.

Minnesota's leading receivers after Jefferson and Thielen are Cook and tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith. Receivers Olabisi Johnson and Chad Beebe have combined to catch just 13 of 23 targets for 165 yards through 10 games. On Sunday, the Vikings will face a Panthers' defense that is 19th in the league in passing yards allowed and 31st in third down efficiency.