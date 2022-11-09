The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills are scheduled to meet Sunday afternoon in a battle of two of the top teams in their respective conferences. The 7-1 Vikings have the second-best record in the NFC behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, while the 6-2 Bills are tied for the best record in the AFC with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Vikings, often overlooked as a top team, are eying this game as an opportunity to show the league they are the real deal.

"It's a great opportunity for us," Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks said, via the Pioneer Press. "They're obviously a really good team. ... It's exciting. That's what you play this game for, to prove to yourself and to prove to the world that you're for real."

Minnesota veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen explained how important it is to get wins against dominant teams, like the Bills.

"It's important to play the best and play well against the best," Thielen said Monday. "We're also not going to treat this as the Super Bowl. It's not win or go home, but at the same time, each game in this league each week is a big game."

The Vikings only have one win against a team that enters Week 10 with a winning record, so while having the second-best record in the league is impressive, they know they have more to prove to convince people of their potential. The Vikings beat the Miami Dolphins, 24-16, in Week 6, and that win came against backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The Vikings' sole loss came to the 8-0 Eagles in Week 2.

Their strength of victory, which is the combined win percentage of the teams they defeated, is .378, which is the third lowest for teams over .500, per NFL.com.

The Vikings are not blowing out teams, but at the end of the day they are still ticks in the win column. A victory against the Bills, the current Super Bowl favorites, would certainly be a feather in Minnesota's cap as it attempts to win its first-ever Super Bowl.