T.J. Hockenson missed most the Vikings' practice on Wednesday with lower back stiffness. The two-time Pro Bowl tight end recently dealt with an ear infection that sidelined him for most of the past three weeks, a significant chunk of Minnesota's training camp.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who labeled Hockenson as "day to day," said that Hockenson informed the team of his new injury "very recently." O'Connell was asked if there could be any connection to Hockenson's injuries and his contract holdup. There's been little progress made on that front despite the Vikings reported eagerness to extend Hockenson, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"He has not indicated to me one time that it is about that," O'Connell said, via ESPN. "And look, we would love to have him in every drill. ... But we've got to have a process where we get these guys healthy feeling really good to go compete as we head toward the season.

"But I'll say this: T.J. has been phenomenal in the meeting room, really leading that tight end room, and the side work he's done. The individual work, the work staying in shape, his lifts and conditioning. I don't have any reservations about him being ready to roll for [the regular season]."

T.J. Hockenson MIN • TE • #87 TAR 129 REC 86 REC YDs 914 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

The Vikings acquired Hockenson via a trade with the Lions just before last year's trade deadline. He was picked up after Irv Smith Jr. (who is now with the Bengals) suffered a high ankle sprain in a win over the Cardinals.

After a strong start to this season with the Lions, Hockenson didn't miss a beat in Minnesota. He caught 60 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns after the trade while being selected to his second Pro Bowl in three years. The former first-round pick then had a successful playoff debut when he caught 10 of 11 targets for 129 yards in Minnesota's wild card loss to the New York Giants.

For his part, Hockenson has said that his recent injuries have nothing to do with his contract situation. His current market value is a four-year, $62.1 million deal that would pay him just over $15 million annually, according to Spotrac. That would make him the NFL's second-highest-paid tight end in terms of annual salary behind only Darren Waller.

"No, that's not my focus," he said recently. "My focus is to be out here with these guys on September [10] and be ready for September and be ready for game days on Sunday."