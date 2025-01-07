Days after Sam Darnold turned in an ugly performance in a pivotal Week 18 matchup with the Detroit Lions, the Minnesota Vikings have shuffled their quarterback room just in time for the NFL playoffs. Darnold remains the starter, of course, but the Vikings announced Tuesday they've promoted former New York Giants veteran Daniel Jones to the active roster, making him eligible to suit up in the wild-card round.

Jones originally signed with Minnesota's practice squad in late November, following his requested release from the Giants. His promotion serves a dual purpose for the Vikings: Not only is he now unable to sign with another team during the playoffs and guaranteed a chance to take the field in the event he's needed behind Darnold, but the Vikings are now also eligible to receive a compensatory draft pick if Jones signs elsewhere in 2025 free agency.

Nick Mullens is technically the Vikings' No. 2 quarterback, but the 27-year-old Jones offers more experience, starting 69 games over nearly six seasons in New York. He also has a playoff game under his belt, notably upsetting the Vikings as the Giants' starter in the wild-card round of the 2022 postseason. His performance in that game led almost directly to a lucrative contract extension with New York the following offseason.

Jones and the Vikings will open the 2024 playoffs on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.