In the second time in as many years, the Minnesota Vikings have a new starting quarterback. Former No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy will take over for Sam Darnold in 2025, and there will be high expectations for him right off the bat. Not only does he have a fantastic cast of weapons to work with, including wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but also an improved defense which Minnesota's front office worked to revamp in free agency.

The Vikings finished last year with an impressive 14-3 record. Is McCarthy ready to hit the ground running in his first full season?

"I know I'm ready to start. All the work I put in and the confidence in my skills and abilities, being able to do my job and simplify things. Take it one day at a time, one play at a time," McCarthy said, via Fox9 in Minnesota. "I have a tremendous coaching staff, a tremendous group of guys around me that I can lean on, and they can lean on me."

McCarthy flashed potential in his one preseason game last year, completing 64.7% of his passes for 188 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. However, after that one public appearance, it was revealed that the quarterback suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. McCarthy was shut down for his entire rookie season, and Darnold played out the year as QB1. Eight months later, the 22-year-old says he's fully healed and ready to roll.

"Overall I feel 110%. I feel better than when I got hurt eight months ago," McCarthy told reporters.

McCarthy left college football a national champion, and completed 72.3% of his passes for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions as his Wolverines ran the table with a perfect 15-0 record. While McCarthy wasn't the most explosive "playmaker" on Michigan, he was a very effective distributor of the football. Kevin O'Connell would love for that to carry over at the next level.