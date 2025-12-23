The Minnesota Vikings will be without J.J. McCarthy for their Christmas matchup against the Detroit Lions, as the second-year quarterback suffered a "very, very small hairline fracture" on his right throwing hand, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday.

Max Brosmer will make his second career start on Thursday in place of McCarthy. His first NFL start came in Week 13, where the Vikings were blanked by the Seattle Seahawks, 26-0. Brosmer threw for 126 yards and four interceptions in that matchup.

Despite the late-season injury, the Vikings are not placing McCarthy on injured reserve. He missed the second half of Sunday's 16-13 victory against the New York Giants with the hand injury, and completed 9 of 14 passes for 108 yards and one interception.

It's another unfortunate development for McCarthy, who has already missed 23 of 32 career games due to various injuries. The former No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft missed his entire rookie season due to a torn mensicus, and has missed six starts this year due to a high ankle sprain, and then a concussion. In nine starts this season, McCarthy has accounted for 15 touchdowns and 14 turnovers.

The 7-8 Vikings are in last place in the NFC North, and have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Minnesota upset the Lions in Detroit earlier this season in Week 9. McCarthy threw for 143 yards and scored three total touchdowns in that matchup.