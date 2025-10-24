The Minnesota Vikings could be ready to turn the page back to quarterback J.J. McCarthy after six weeks without their opening-day starter. A high right ankle sprain sidelined McCarthy since Week 2, but Thursday night's 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers showed how urgently the Vikings need him back.

"If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play," coach Kevin O'Connell said. "That's been the case since the injury. That's always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we're right -- hopefully -- around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete."

McCarthy was close to returning this week, taking part in a workout Tuesday at the team's facility before medical staff decided he wasn't quite ready, O'Connell said. With a long weekend and an extra practice day ahead of their Nov. 2 game at the Detroit Lions, the timing could align for McCarthy's return.

In the meantime, veteran Carson Wentz kept the job -- and paid a physical price. Playing through a painful left shoulder injury, Wentz took five sacks and eight hits against the Chargers before being replaced late by undrafted rookie Max Brosmer. His frustration boiled over in the fourth quarter, when he slammed his helmet on the sideline after another fruitless drive.

Wentz finished 15-of-27 for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception, struggling behind a reshuffled offensive line that lost left tackle Christian Darrisaw early and was already without right tackle Brian O'Neill because of a knee injury. The Vikings went 3-for-11 on third down and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, unable to generate consistent offense even with Justin Jefferson catching seven passes for 74 yards.

"The pain is pain," Wentz said afterward. "I felt like I could still help this team and find a way to go down and score. We knew that coming into the game that that was going to be part of it. That's the tough part of Thursday night games -- you just don't quite get the chance to recover."

O'Connell acknowledged he did consider pulling Wentz at several points throughout the game, independent of the shoulder injury, but opted to stay with the veteran until the game was out of reach.

"Carson's a veteran player," O'Connell said. "He understands some of our circumstances tonight. I think it's very difficult to ask a rookie to go in there for his first performance and have to be weathering it a little bit for the group."

With McCarthy nearing clearance, the Vikings' decision at quarterback may soon be simple. The rookie's return could come just in time for a divisional matchup at Detroit.