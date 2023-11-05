Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall didn't last very long in his first NFL start, as the rookie suffered a concussion early in the game after taking a hard hit on a three-yard rush right outside the end zone. Hall was quickly ruled out, and Joshua Dobbs, who was acquired via trade this week, replaced him under center.

Hall completed 5 of 6 passes for 78 yards before exiting, and also rushed for 11 yards. He helped engineer a nine-play, 74-yard drive which ended with a field goal. The BYU product was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

In comes Dobbs, who started the first eight games for the Arizona Cardinals with Kyler Murray sidelined due to his knee injury. In those eight contests, Dobbs completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions. He kept Arizona competitive, which is why Minnesota traded for the 28- year-old at the trade deadline with Kirk Cousins out for the year due to a torn Achilles.

Dobbs took a safety on his first possession as a Viking, and is likely facing a tall task considering he's been with the team for just five days. He will look to keep Minnesota's three-game win streak alive.