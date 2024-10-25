The Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 victory over the Minnesota Vikings ended in controversy, as Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked in the end zone for a safety while attempting to engineer a game-tying drive. Rams linebacker Byron Young grabbed Darnold by the face mask during the sack, but it was not noticed by officials.

After the game, PFWA Pool Reporter Calvin Watkins had the opportunity to interview referee Tra Blake. Blake explained that his crew did not have a good look at Darnold's face mask being pulled. Here's the full transcript from Watkins' discussion with Blake, per NFL Media:

Question: "On the Vikings last offensive play, it looked as if the quarterback had his facemask pulled. What did you guys see on that play?" Blake: "Well, on that play, the quarterback was facing the opposite direction from me so I did not have a good look at it. I did not have a look, and I did not see the facemask being pulled, obviously. The umpire had players between him and the quarterback, so he did not get a look at it. He was blocked out as well. So that was the thing, we did not see it so we couldn't call it. We couldn't see it." Question: "Was there a discussion on the field, because obviously the Vikings were complaining about it? Did your crew have a discussion about, 'Hey, did we miss this?' or anything like that on the field? Blake: "On the field we definitely did discuss it because they did bring up a concern. We discussed it as a crew, but we weren't able to see it on the field so we weren't able to make that call." Question: "Is that play reviewable?" Blake: "It is not reviewable."

If the flag was thrown, the Vikings would have been given 15 yards. Instead, this missed call virtually ended the game. Officials are not going to see every single thing that happens out on the field, but the fact that this critical play was not reviewable, or its ruling adjustable in any way, is something the league must consider changing.