Adam Thielen's time with the Minnesota Vikings has reached its end. The club is releasing the two-time Pro Bowl wideout on Friday, the team announced.

The Vikings need to shed significant salary cap space ahead of the start of the new league year, which occurs on March 15. Prior to Thielen's release, Minnesota was nearly $15 million over the cap, according to Spotrac. By moving off of Thielen, who had a cap hit of $19.967,647 million for the 2023 season, the Vikings will free up $6.4 million in space.

"Adam will forever be a part of the Minnesota Vikings family and history," GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement released by the team. "Setting the standard with his play on the field, being a selfless teammate, and making a permanent impact in the community, Adam's influence is significant. We are grateful for everything he brought to the Vikings organization since arriving in 2013, and I'm thankful to have had the opportunity to work with him over the last year. He is the best representation of what the Minnesota Vikings should stand for. I wish nothing but the best for Adam, Caitlin and their entire family."

A former undrafted rookie, Thielen has been an extremely productive and consistent player for the majority of his career. A backup during his first two seasons, Thielen was elevated into the Vikings' starting lineup ahead of the 2015 season. He nearly topped 1,000 yards that season before catching 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns the following season. Thielen put up career highs with 113 receptions and 1,373 yards in 2017 while helping the Vikings reach the NFC title game.

Adam Thielen MIN • WR • #19 TAR 107 REC 70 REC YDs 716 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

While his receiving yards have dipped, Thielen continues to have a nose for the end zone. He caught a career-high 14 touchdowns in 2020. He caught 10 touchdowns in 2021 and six touchdowns last season.

"Adam's story is one many know and admire and an incredible example of what a relentless pursuit of a goal can ultimately accomplish," said head coach Kevin O'Connell in a statement. "For over a decade, Adam honed his craft to become one of the most well-recognized wide receivers in the NFL. Over that same time, he poured so much of his time into his home state, which made it even more special for him to earn our 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination. I personally leaned on Adam for his work ethic, leadership and counsel multiple times to help get our team where we wanted it to be last season. I appreciate Adam's contributions and will be pulling for continued success for him, Caitlin and their children."

Losing Thielen will surely impact a Vikings offense that finished eighth in the NFL in scoring last season. While Justin Jefferson will remain the undisputed top wideout in Minnesota's offense, Thielen's departure could open the door for in-house option K.J Osborn to ascend to WR2.

As for what's next for Thielen, he should have a solid market, despite the fact that he'll be 33 years old by the start of the 2023 season. One team that may express interest is the Browns. Cleveland needs help at receiver, and Thielen is familiar with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski during his time as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.