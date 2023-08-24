Less than three weeks after signing with them, N'Keal Harry was released by the Vikings ahead of Minnesota's preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Harry's Vikings tenure included two catches for 24 yards in two preseason games. He was trying to crack a Vikings roster that also includes fellow receivers and first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Reagor. A former Eagles first-round pick, Reagor paces the Vikings this preseason in receiving yards and is tied for the lead in receptions.

The 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Harry was hampered by injuries during his rookie season. He returned to play in 15 games in 2020 and recorded career highs with 33 receptions for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

N'Keal Harry MIN • WR • #8 TAR 9 REC 7 REC YDs 116 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Harry requested a trade, however, prior to the start of the 2021 season, with his agent stating his client's desire to get a fresh start with a new team. Shortly after his trade request, Harry suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for a month. He ultimately played in 12 games that season and caught just 12 passes for 184 yards.

The Patriots did trade Harry to the Bears the following offseason in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. Injuries, however, continued to plague Harry in Chicago, where he caught just seven passes for 116 yards in seven games.

The 25-year-old Harry will now look for a new opportunity before the start of the regular season, which will kick off on Sept. 7