In a move many were expecting, the Minnesota Vikings are cutting ties with star running back Dalvin Cook, as NFL Media first reported. This move primarily had to do with money, as Cook was due $10.4 million in base salary this season, $11.9 million in 2024 and $12.9 million in 2025, per Spotrac. The Vikings save $9 million in cap space with this transaction.

The Vikings were unable to find a trade partner for the 27-year-old, likely due to his contract. According to ESPN, the Vikings are expected one last time to try to trade Cook before the close of business today. If they can't find a taker, they would process his official release Friday.

Cook has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last four seasons, and has rushed for at least 1,135 yards in each of those four campaigns. He's the only NFL player to rush for 1,110-plus yards in each of the last four years.

In 2022, Cook played a full season for the first time in his career and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Since 2019, Cook has the third-most rushing yards (5,024), second-most rushing touchdowns (43) and second-most rushing first downs (258).

Dalvin Cook MIN • RB • #4

The Vikings are now poised to move forward with Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu and DeWayne McBride at running back. Earlier this offseason, Minnesota gave Mattison a new two-year contract worth $7 million that can reach $8 million with $6.35 million in guarantees.

Cook leaves the Vikings as the franchise's third-leading rusher with 5,993 yards, trailing only Robert Smith and Adrian Peterson. His 47 rushing touchdowns rank fourth in Vikings history. Cook will undoubtedly have several suitors now that he's on the open market. Let's check out five potential landing spots for one of the best running backs in the NFL.

The Dolphins have long been viewed as one of the top landing spots for Cook. He's a Florida native -- born in Opa-locka and played his high school ball at Miami Central. The Miami Herald recently reported that the Dolphins could be "a real possibility" if Cook were to be released, and you have to imagine heading home would be appealing to him. The Vikings got to play in Miami last year, and that was special for Cook.

"This is what I dreamed about, this is a kid's dream, just living in it, trying to take advantage of the moment," Cook said, via SI.com. "If you know me, I just like to have fun. So I try to enjoy the moment, man, because you don't get these back. We only play Miami every so many years, so gotta take advantage of these type of games."

The Dolphins don't necessarily have a need at running back with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks, but that won't stop head coach Mike McDaniel from exploring this opportunity. He found success with the San Francisco 49ers scheming for the run, and wants Miami to run the ball better than it did in 2022.

The Bills have a few options at running back with James Cook, Damien Harris, Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray on the roster, but Cook would provide an immediate upgrade at this position. Cook has crossed 1,110 yards in each of the past four seasons. The last time the Bills had a 1,110-yard rusher was in 2017 with LeSean McCoy, and their leading rusher from the last four years is now with the Houston Texans.

Cook signing with a legitimate contender and joining forces with his younger brother is something that potentially could happen.

For starters, the Bears have the cap space to acquire Cook, who has given Chicago plenty of headaches during his time in Minnesota. Cook would be an upgrade over the Bears' current group of backs that includes D'Onta Foreman, Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson.

Cook would fit like a glove inside the Bears' offense. He'd get a chance to run behind a revamped line that includes rookie first-round pick Darnell Wright. Cook would also play alongside quarterback Justin Fields, who is poised to have a breakout season.

Arizona has the cap space to acquire Cook. They also have a need at running back behind James Conner, who given his injury history would benefit by having a back of Cook's caliber to share a backfield with.

The addition of Cook would give the Cardinals one of the NFL's top offenses as far as personnel is concerned. Like Chicago, the Cardinals acquired one of the top linemen in the draft in Paris Johnson Jr.. Arizona also has a talented young quarterback in Kyler Murray along with a talented receiving corps, which is led by Marquise Brown after the team recently released DeAndre Hopkins.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Cook in the 49ers' offense would be like playing Madden on rookie level for coach Kyle Shanahan. Along with giving him an embarrassment of riches on offense, Cook would also give Shanahan desired depth at running back given Christian McCaffrey and and Elijah Mitchell's injury history.

A quarter century ago, Shanahan has an up-close look at Terrell Davis running roughshod en route to winning two titles with Kyle's dad, Mike Shanahan. Cook would do similar magic with the younger Shanahan while playing in the same zone blocking scheme as the one Davis enjoyed.