Vikings reportedly reach agreement with former Redskins' first-round pick Josh Doctson

Former Washington Redskins wideout Josh Doctson went unclaimed after being released on Saturday, but it didn't take long for him to find a new NFL home.

According to Adam Schefter, the former No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Vikings.

Doctson caught 44 passes for 532 yards and two touchdowns in 2018. Some of those numbers were career highs for the former first-round pick, but he just never developed into the star the Redskins wanted him to be.

Earlier this offseason, the Redskins decided to not pick up Doctson's fifth-year rookie option, and it became clear to everyone that he was not in Washington's future plans.

"I think I'm hitting free agency next year. I won't be the first, won't be the last," Doctson told ESPN's John Keim in July. "It's nothing to be sad about, be mad about. Someone wants you there, so it's all love."

Doctson finishes his Redskins career with 81 catches for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. Head coach Jay Gruden once called himself Doctson's biggest supporter, but with some young talent now at wideout, the team thought it best to move on from the former TCU star. Despite being first-year players, wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Kelvin Harmon are expected to play big roles in this offense in 2019. Ever since they showed up to rookie minicamp, both have impressed coaches with the opportunities they have been given.

The Vikings appear to be a nice landing spot for Doctson. They purged the position group this past weekend, and only kept four wideouts. Doctson will also be reunited with former Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, who put up 4,298 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions during his first season in Minnesota.