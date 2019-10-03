Vikings reportedly tell team interested in Stefon Diggs that the receiver will not be traded
This comes in the wake of speculation regarding Diggs' future in Minnesota
If Stefon Diggs is actually on the trade block, the Minnesota Vikings aren't letting that be known to certain teams.
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, at least one team that's "definitely interested" in a potential deal for the fifth-year wide receiver was recently informed by the Vikings that Diggs will not be dealt.
Speculation arose this week that the former 1,000-yard wideout could be angling for a move out of Minnesota after he was not at Wednesday's practice for undisclosed reasons. Diggs has reportedly also avoided speaking to local media for two weeks and was visibly frustrated during the Vikings' Week 4 loss to the Chicago Bears, in which quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled to lead the team's deep passing game. And although he's fresh off a 100-yard game and just inked a five-year, $72 million contract in 2018, he's been speculated as a potential trade chip before -- including by his own brother before this season.
Still, it doesn't appear the Vikings are in any hurry to move their big-play receiver, who cemented his name in team history with the "Minneapolis Miracle" touchdown catch to send Minnesota to the NFC Championship in 2017. Originally a fifth-round draft pick of the team out of Maryland in 2015, Diggs posted a career-best 102 catches for 1,021 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, his first playing alongside Cousins. Through four games of this season, he's hauled in 13 passes for 209 yards and a score while the team has shifted to more of a run-centered attack featuring Dalvin Cook.
