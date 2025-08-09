Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury while returning a punt during the second quarter of Saturday's preseason matchup vs. the Houston Texans. The game was briefly paused as Moore was loaded into a cart, and taken off the field.

Moore signed a one-year deal with Minnesota this offseason, and was looking to make a comeback after he suffered a season-ending knee injury with the Atlanta Falcons last August.

Some of his new Vikings teammates came over to pray for him as he was attended to by trainers. As Moore was carted off the field, he placed a towel over his face.

A former second-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Moore has caught 135 passes for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns in 39 career games played over three seasons. Following the 2023 campaign, he was traded to the Falcons for quarterback Desmond Ridder. However, Moore would never suit up for Atlanta after suffering the season-ending knee injury in training camp.

Moore starred at Purdue, where he caught 178 passes for 1,915 yards and 14 touchdowns. Most of that production came in his very first season, as Moore was named both the Big Ten Receiver of the Year and Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2018 after he caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns. He helped the Boilermakers register a shocking 49-20 upset victory over No. 2 Ohio State, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.