Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler was rallying to the football when he took an inadvertent hit from teammate Anthony Harris during the first quarter of Sunday's game against Green Bay. Dantzler was left motionless on the field after the play. Teammates circled him as the medical crew brought a backboard onto the field. He was slowly wheeled off the field. The team reports that Dantzler suffered a neck injury and is being tested for a concussion.

Packers rookie running back A.J. Dillon carried left for seven yards when the impact occurred.

Dantzler, a third round pick out of Mississippi State, has recorded 24 tackles this season. He has been starting for a Vikings team off to a disappointing 1-5 start this season.

Minnesota allowed veteran cornerbacks Xavier Rhodes and Mackensie Alexander to walk in free agency. The team opted to draft three cornerbacks in the 2020 NFL Draft, including Dantzler.