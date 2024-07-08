Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson has died in a car accident, the team announced Saturday. He was 24 years old. Jackson was selected by Minnesota out of Oregon in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 108 overall pick.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed the news on social media, posting, "RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."

According to Maryland State Police, Jackson was one of three fatalities in the accident that took place early Saturday morning in Prince George's County. Their preliminary investigation indicates another car struck the vehicle Jackson was in, which traveled off the right side of the road and struck multiple tree stumps. Investigators do believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the accident.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell released statements on the tragedy.

"I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team," O'Connell said in his statement. "His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."

Jackson was born in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and played his high school ball at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. The big-bodied cornerback, standing at 6-feet-4, 194 pounds, played his college football in Eugene after transferring from Alabama, where he played after attending Fort Scott Community College. In 2023, Jackson was named first-team All-Pac 12 after recording 34 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, seven passes defensed and three interceptions in his lone season for the Ducks.