Vikings' safety is wearing a hat that the NFL is probably going to hate

If we learned one thing from the Hall of Fame game on Thursday, it's the the NFL's new helmet rule could turn into a disaster this year.

The Ravens were flagged three times against the Bears for three different hits that probably wouldn't have qualified as penalties in 2017. Although the NFL is doing its best to make the game of football safer, it seems that not every player is on board with the league's new, safer, rules.

For instance, we now know where Andrew Sendejo stands on the subject of making the game safer, and let's just say he's not a fan of it. Before practice in Minnesota on Friday, the Vikings safety walked into the team's facility wearing a hat that the NFL probably isn't going to appreciate. It said, "Make Football Violent Again."

Andrew Sendejo possibly sending a message to the NFL with his hat. Said he has been wearing for a while but that it still applies. #VikingsCamp pic.twitter.com/Q1aYwURvZx — Tanner Peterson (@24tanner) August 3, 2018

Sendejo said that one of the reasons that he wore the hat is because he's likes the "message."

"I got it from a buddy. He used to play here," Sendejo said, via the St. Paul Pioneer-Press. "So, I just wear it. It fits good and it's black. I like it. It's got a good message."

The veteran safety, who's going into his ninth year in the NFL, said that he's actually worn the hat before, but people probably took notice this time around due to the controversy surrounding the Hall of Fame game.

"I've been wearing this for a while, but I guess it applies more now," Sendejo said.

The NFL decided to add a rule in March that called for a player to be ejected if he led with his helmet to hit an opponent.

"It is a foul if a player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent," the rule states. "The player may be disqualified. Applies to any player anywhere on the field."

The new rule was so confusing that less than two months after making it, the league had to release a video to clarify things. Even then, most defensive players still felt the rule wasn't going to work. Earlier this week, Richard Sherman flat out said that the new rule was "going to be a disaster."

The good news for the NFL and its officials is that Sendejo has decided he's going to make things easy on them: He went ahead and designed a helmet that will cause him to lead with his head on every hit.

Made helmet alterations so I’m always “leading with the facemask”. Simplifying calls for league office and playing within new @NFL rule changes.



Next. pic.twitter.com/xYeaWYllPr — Andrew Sendejo (@Asendejo) August 3, 2018

Sure, he won't ever wear that in a game, but you can clearly tell that Sendejo isn't a fan of the new rule.

Of course, Sendejo probably wasn't a fan of the old rules, either. Just last year, the Vikings safety was suspended for one game after making a vicious hit on Ravens receiver Mike Wallace during a 24-16 Week 7 win over Baltimore.