Vikings safety Jayron Kearse reportedly arrested Sunday morning on drunk driving suspicion

Minnesota Vikings safety Jayron Kearse was pulled over and jailed around 5:30 a.m. ET Sunday morning according to local authorities via Paul Walsh of Star Tribune. The defensive back was arrested on suspicions of drunk driving and possessing a gun in public without a permit.

Kearse reportedly drove around a construction barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94. Upon being pulled over, the state trooper 'observed signs of alcohol impairment' and recorded a 0.10, which is above the legal limit.

The Vikings have addressed the matter:

"We are aware of Jayron's arrest and are gathering additional information at this time."

The 25 year old is a special teams contributor and primarily a reserve safety/linebacker. He did, however, start in two games this season. The Clemson product was taken in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He has missed one game over the span of three and a half seasons. In total, he has recorded 69 tackles, 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery. In 2019, he has amassed 17 tackles and two pass deflections; none of which came in the team's Thursday Night Football victory over the Washington Redskins.

Minnesota is 6-2 this season and just a half game back of the Green Bay Packers within the NFC North.