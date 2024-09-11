The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants was expected to be one of the most competitive matchups in Week 1, but it was never close, as Minnesota coasted to a 28-6 victory. It was the Vikings' largest win in a season opener since 2014, and marked what felt like a new low for the Giants.

Quarterback Daniel Jones had an abysmal performance, as he completed 22 of 42 passes for 186 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions -- including a pick-six. The Giants fans in attendance didn't hold back in voicing their displeasure, and it even had the Vikings feeling bad for him.

"We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we're still just completely taking away everything he wants to do," edge rusher Jonathan Greenard said on the "Power Trip Morning Show," per NFL.com. "Hey, it's good to be on the other side of it, and it's our job to not be on that side."

Since the start of last season, Jones has thrown more touchdown passes to the other team (3) than he has to his own team (2). The former No. 6 overall pick is now 1-6 as a starter since signing a four-year, $160 million extension following the 2022 season.

"I've been a part of those boos when you walking on the field and your offense doesn't make anything happen and there's just, you would think it's an away game at this point," Greenard said. "But at that time, you know how, how we were attacking him and understanding like where he's at in his career based on you know, obviously the scheme that he has, you know, whatever the contract things going on. So, we understand he's dealing with a lot, and if we can add another aspect of you know, pressure onto the guy to make him speed up his reads a little bit more, make sure that he's not gonna get confident and comfortable back in the pocket. Man, it was a great feeling to see it on the first couple of drives."

Giants head coach Brian Daboll isn't ready to bench Jones yet, but it may be a possibility in the near future given how poorly the season opener went.