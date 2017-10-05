Vikings' Sam Bradford is finally throwing at practice, but his status is uncertain

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is back -- at practice, at least. On Thursday, Bradford returned to practice and threw the football. Officially, he was listed as a limited participated.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Thursday marks the first time Bradford, who is dealing with a knee injury has thrown at practice since Sept. 21. So this video should be a pleasant site for Vikings' fans:

Sam Bradford throwing in practice for 1st time since Sept21. Jerick McKinnon also looking pretty mobile after injuring ankle vs. Lions. pic.twitter.com/X28lR31fZp — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) October 5, 2017

His return, however, doesn't mean he'll be ready to play when the Vikings head to Chicago to face the Bears on Monday night. When asked if Bradford will be the team's starter this week, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer answered with the most non-answer ever.

"If he's ready to play, he'll play," Zimmer said, per the Star Tribune.

Good to know. According to Zimmer, it's about pain tolerance.

"Yeah, that's pretty much what it is," Zimmer said. "But I'm hoping it's not [an issue] throughout the season."

Bradford hasn't played for the Vikings since their season-opening win against the Saints. In that game, Bradford was brilliant, completing 84.4 percent of his passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, no picks, and a 143.0 passer rating. Since the injury, the Vikings are 1-2 with Case Keenum under center. In those three games, Keenum has either been brilliant (142.1 passer rating in a win over the Buccaneers) or awful (76.9 passer rating in a loss to the Lions and a 65.9 passer rating in a loss to the Steelers).

The good news for the Vikings is that they'll be going up against a Bears' defense that's yet to snag an interception this season. The bad news is that the Vikings lost running back Dalvin Cook for the season, the Bears' defense is strong against the run (sixth in rushing yards allowed per game), and the Bears will finally be playing a game with a real NFL quarterback under center after benching Mike Glennon for No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Still, only two of our experts picked the Bears to win the game.