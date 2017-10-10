Vikings: Sam Bradford's MRI reveals no new injury, just 'wear and tear' in knee

Sam Bradford failed to make it through the first half of the Vikings' win over the Bears on Monday night -- his first game since suffering a knee injury in Week 1 -- but on Tuesday, he got relatively good news after undergoing an MRI.

According to Vikings athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, Bradford has no new damage in his knee. He is, however, dealing with "wear and tear."

Sugarman: Sam Bradford underwent another MRI today and there is "no new injury" just still "wear and tear" in knee, wouldn't elaborate — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) October 10, 2017

Obviously, "wear and tear" in a knee is never good for any athlete, but it's probably the best possible outcome the Vikings could've hoped for after seeing Bradford hobble his way through the first half on Monday night.

Sugarman said it is possible for Bradford to make a complete recovery. It's just not clear how long that will take.

"Absolutely" Sam Bradford can make a full recovery, Sugarman said. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) October 10, 2017

Bradford suffered the injury during the Vikings' Week 1 win over the Saints. In that game, Bradford completed 84.4 percent of his passes for 346 yards, three touchdowns, and a 143.0 passer rating. Bradford missed the next three games before returning against the Bears. He looked nothing like himself. Bradford couldn't navigate in the pocket or step into any of his throws. As a result, he was yanked just before halftime for Case Keenum after completing 45.5 percent of his passes for 36 yards and a 53.6 passer rating. Keenum fared much better, completing 81 percent of his passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and a 110.3 passer rating.

The 3-2 Vikings will host the 4-1 Packers on Sunday in a game that will have significant ramifications in the NFC North. Ideally, the Vikings would prefer to trot out Bradford. But given how he looked on Monday night, they might opt to play a completely healthy Keenum over a one-legged Bradford.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer refused to say if Bradford will play Sunday.

Mike Zimmer won't speculate on if Sam Bradford will play Sunday or not. Says it's not difficult the uncertainty surrounding if he'll play. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) October 10, 2017

Complicating the Vikings' long-term quarterback situation is the status of Teddy Bridgewater, who suffered a gruesome knee injury just before the start of the 2016 season, which led to the Vikings' trade for Bradford. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on Sunday, Bridgewater is "slated to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list after Week 6, when he is first eligible to do so, and begin practicing with the Vikings, sources said."

Sugarman told reporters on Tuesday that Bridgewater will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Eric Sugarman said Teddy Bridgewater will be re-evaluated by his surgeon next Monday to see if his knee is healthy enough to practice. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) October 10, 2017

So to sum up:

No new injury for Bradford, but he's still dealing with the effects of his previous knee injuries

Keenum, I believe, is a better option than a one-legged Bradford

It's not clear who will play this weekend

And if Bradford's injury lingers, Bridgewater could potentially get a shot to win back his job if he's cleared to practice

At 3-2, the Vikings are very much alive in the NFC playoff picture. So, keep an eye on their quarterback situation.