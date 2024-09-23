Sam Darnold, not C.J. Stroud, dominated at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, throwing four touchdowns to help the Minnesota Vikings rout the Houston Texans, 34-7. The veteran quarterback didn't escape Week 3's big win unscathed, however, as he's set to undergo an MRI for a knee injury, according to NBC Sports.

Darnold was sidelined for a single play late in Sunday's victory after former Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter wrapped up his legs on a sack attempt. Hunter was flagged for roughing the passer, and Darnold initially tried to walk off under his own power before sitting down in pain. He ultimately did make his way to the sidelines on his own, then returned to finish the game after backup Nick Mullens took one snap under center.

"It's good," Darnold told Mike Florio of his knee Sunday night, "and that's as much as I'm gonna say about that."

The quarterback was similarly cryptic when appearing on CBS' postgame broadcast, indicating that he feels "OK" while noting that "we'll see" what further testing may reveal about the injury.

His four touchdowns Sunday gave him the NFL lead in scoring passes, and keep Minnesota atop the league standings at 3-0. He also became the first Vikings quarterback in franchise history to throw multiple touchdowns in three straight wins to start a season.

The Vikings, of course, already lost first-round draft pick J.J. McCarthy, who competed with Darnold for the top job this summer, to a season-ending knee injury in the preseason. Besides Mullens, they also have journeyman reserve Brett Rypien under contract at the position.