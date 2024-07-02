Almost a year after acquiring him via trade, the Minnesota Vikings are soon expected to re-sign running back Cam Akers, provided the free agent passes a physical, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

Akers, 25, has been unsigned since his contract expired in March. The 2020 second-round draft pick originally arrived from the Los Angeles Rams last September. He appeared in six games as a rotational back behind Alexander Mattison before suffering a season-ending Achilles tear in November.

Akers is perhaps best known for his expedient recovery from a previous Achilles tear, famously returning to the field for the Rams in 2021 just five months after suffering the injury, and helping Los Angeles win a Super Bowl title that postseason. He logged a career-high 786 rushing yards for the Rams the following year.

Should Akers return to Minnesota for a second season in purple, he'll reunite once again with head coach Kevin O'Connell, who previously served as Sean McVay's offensive coordinator in Los Angeles. It's not clear where he'd fall in the running back depth chart, however, with former Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones set to headline a remade backfield also featuring speedy reserve Ty Chandler.

In his six games for Minnesota last season, Akers totaled just over 200 scrimmage yards, hauling in 11 passes as an intermittent third-down option.