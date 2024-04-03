For a team that's been without a regular starting quarterback since last October, the Minnesota Vikings are one of the most intriguing clubs of the 2024 NFL offseason. Fresh off a breakup with longtime captain Kirk Cousins, the NFC North contenders approach April's draft in search of a new face of the franchise. And not only that, but they've got the ammo to shake up the first round of the event, owning a pair of Day 1 picks thanks to a trade with the Houston Texans.

What will Minnesota do next? Quarterback is the obvious first step. While Sam Darnold is in tow on a one-year deal, giving coach Kevin O'Connell an experienced option under center, he registers more as a fallback plan, at least for the long term. The question is, can the Vikings afford to sit tight at No. 11 overall, their first pick in the draft, and get a worthwhile successor? Odds are they'll need to move up if they want any shot at a consensus top prospect, and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah surely knows it, hence the acquisition of a second first-rounder -- prime trade-chip material.

The Vikings also have other pressing needs, despite an active free agency period that saw them dole out lucrative money to reinforcements for Brian Flores' defense. The trenches and the cornerback room are glaringly thin, and even with young stars like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison headlining the wide receiver corps, K.J. Osborn's exit leaves a void at the No. 3 spot.

Below, find a complete look at the Vikings' 2024 draft picks, plus a full seven-round mock draft:

Top team needs: QB, WR, OG, DL, CB, EDGE

2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 11

Round 1: Pick 23 (from Browns via Texans)

Round 4: Pick 108



Round 4: Pick 129 (from Lions)

Round 5: Pick 157 (from Browns)

Round 5: Pick 167 (from Chiefs)

Round 6: Pick 177 (from Panthers via Jaguars)

Round 7: Pick 230 (from Falcons via Cardinals)

Round 7: Pick 232 (from Broncos via 49ers)

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

Vikings seven-round mock draft



