On Sunday, the Minnesota Vikings signed former first-round pick N'Keal Harry, the team announced. The wide receiver was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2019 and was with New England through 2021. Harry played for the Chicago Bears last season.

The 25-year-old became a free agent in March. Harry comes joins a team with two injured receivers: Jalen Nailor, who suffered a lower leg injury at the start of training camp, and Trishton Jackson, who suffered a lower leg injury last week.

Harry joins wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jalen Reagor as well as tight end T.J. Hockenson as Vikings pass catchers who were former first-round picks. Harry was signed to the 90-man roster and still needs to make the final cut before the 2023 season begins.

Harry could be another target for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense. The team is coming off a 13-4, NFC North-winning season. Minnesota is hoping to build off last year's success and has Super Bowl hopes this year.

The signing presents an opportunity to add to Cousins' offense while also giving Harry a good chance to prove he is able to help a team, even in a less impactful role.

Minnesota placed offensive lineman James Lynch, who tore his ACL during Thursday's practice, on injured reserve to open a spot for Harry.

Harry's rookie season began on IR and he made his NFL debut the November after he was drafted. With the Patriots, he played in 33 games, starting 18, and had 57 catches on 103 targets with 598 yards and four touchdowns.

The Patriots were never able to get the production they wanted out of the wide receiver. Harry's time in New England was not always smooth and he requested to be traded in July of 2021. New England declined the fifth-year option on Harry's contract, making him a free agent in the 2022 offseason, which lead to his year with the Bears.

Last season, he played in seven games with no starts, making seven receptions for 116 yards and one touchdown. Harry has 64 receptions for 714 yards and five touchdowns in his career.