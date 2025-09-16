The Minnesota Vikings are signing well-traveled quarterback Desmond Ridder to their 53-man roster in the wake of J.J. McCarthy's ankle injury, according to NFL Network. The team is also signed running back Cam Akers after Aaron Jones Sr. suffered a hamstring injury, per ESPN.

The Ridder move comes after McCarthy suffered an ankle injury in a Week 2 "Sunday Night Football" loss to the Falcons. McCarthy is set to miss two to four weeks, according to ESPN. With McCarthy sidelined, Minnesota is turning to Carson Wentz for the time being, with Ridder brought in to be a backup option once he gets up to speed. The Vikings also have undrafted rookie Max Brosmer on the roster after he impressed in training camp and the preseason, though he has never taken an NFL snap.

A third-round pick of the Falcons in 2022, Ridder appeared in 19 games over two seasons in Atlanta, throwing for 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and posting an 8-9 record as a starter. He ranked 32nd out of 38 qualifying quarterbacks in expected points added per play over that span.

Can Carson Wentz write his redemption story? How Vikings QB has a big last chance after J.J. McCarthy injury Cody Benjamin

When the Falcons moved onto Kirk Cousins (and, later, Michael Penix Jr.) last offseason, they traded Ridder to the Cardinals for Rondale Moore. Ridder did not make Arizona's 53-man roster but remained with the team on the practice squad.

On Oct. 21, 2024, the Raiders, reeling from quarterback injuries, signed Ridder to their active roster. He ended up appearing in six games (one start) with Las Vegas last season. His 5.4 yards per attempt ranked 44th out of 47 quarterbacks who attempted at least 75 passes.

Ridder spent this offseason with the Bengals but did not make the roster. The Bengals, coincidentally, are also dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback -- Joe Burrow -- and signed veterans Mike White and Sean Clifford to the practice squad Tuesday.

The Vikings host the Bengals on Sunday and are three-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. Jake Browning will get the start for Cincinnati.

Cam Akers reunites with Kevin O'Connell, Vikings ... again

Akers was a 2020 second-round pick of the Rams, where he played under Kevin O'Connell, who was the team's offensive coordinator at the time. Early in the 2023 season, O'Connell, by that time in his second year as the Vikings' coach, acquired Akers from Los Angeles for a late-round pick swap.

Akers' 2023 ended early due to an Achilles injury, and ahead of the 2024 season, he signed with the Texans. Three months later, O'Connell's Vikings acquired Akers again for a late-round pick swap.

Akers spent this offseason with the Saints but did not make the 53-man roster. Across his first five seasons, often disrupted by injury, Akers has 2,025 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He will likely see some time behind Jordan Mason sooner rather than later, as both Jones and Ty Chandler are dealing with injuries. Minnesota also has Zavier Scott, who has appeared in just one NFL game as has zero NFL carries.