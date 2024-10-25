The Minnesota Vikings have taken a massive hit during their Week 8 Thursday night showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, as star left tackle Christian Darrisaw has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest after suffering a left knee injury.

Late in the second quarter, Darrisaw was rolled up on from behind, and had his left leg trapped under Jaylen McCollough as the defensive back made a tackle on Aaron Jones. Darrisaw remained on the turf for several minutes, before limping off the field to the locker room with assistance from trainers. He was replaced in the lineup by David Quessenberry.

Darrisaw is the Vikings' best offensive lineman, so it would be a major loss if he were to miss extended time. Just this past offseason, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech signed a massive four-year extension worth up to $113 million with $77 million guaranteed. It was the most lucrative left tackle contract in terms of AAV, before Darrisaw was eventually surpassed by 11-time Pro Bowler Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers.